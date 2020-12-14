Thomas D. Elias: Reparations for slaves’ descendants?

Many slave owners also tried to prevent development of strong family ties among their chattel. Parents were frequently sold away from their children. Married couples were often sold apart. Both disasters could strike the same family.

Slave owners were trying to prevent any education ethic from arising among their property, while also working to prevent development of strong families.

Despite this, many Black families have developed constructive traditions of their own while creating a Black middle class.

If these values are not universal among Blacks, might that be the direct product of deliberate policies maintained for centuries?

Germany paid reparations to its Jewish victims and other formerly enslaved laborers who made up one-fourth of its work force during World War II. So it’s fair to ask why the USA has never recognized its own sins.

One mission of the reparations task force should be to determine as much as possible the effects of slavery on modern African Americans, and to separate those factors from things for which people can be held to individual account.