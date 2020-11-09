Thomas D. Elias: State GOP makes a bit of congressional headway

The longer the vote-counting goes on, the more it seems the big bounceback California Republicans expected this fall from the party’s significant congressional defeats of 2018 may be a halfway thing. Which would still be an achievement in the face of President-elect Joe Biden’s 4.4 million-vote victory in this state.

In 2018, California’s voting for Congress was essentially a referendum on the presidency of Donald Trump, whose wishes virtually all 14 Republican representatives from this state slavishly followed during the first two years of his term.

Eventually, Republicans lost half their California seats, some by razor-thin margins not finally determined until almost a month after the vote.

The state party made a major effort this year to recoup those losses. The GOP crowed when it won back the 25th District seat stretching from Palmdale in the High Desert of Los Angeles County through Santa Clarita and into part of Ventura County. That came in a special election last spring after Democrat Katie Hill resigned in a sex scandal.