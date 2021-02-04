Thomas D. Elias: State vows end to vaccine discrimination; can it?

Then there was the matter of getting there. For the immobile, stranded at home with caregivers who might not have cars, there was no one bringing vaccine regardless of how many COVID risk factors they might have.

The fact is that the poorer folks are the less likely they are to have reliable, strong wifi even when they have computers. They were not doing well in this system.

As for getting to one of the large, mass distribution sites generally located in the large parking lots of places like Disneyland, Dodger Stadium and CalExpo, getting there took a car. Yes, processing and injection generally took only 45 minutes after arrival at The Forum, but some folks squirmed as long as five hours in their rest-room-free vehicles at other big sites.

It added up to discrimination against the poor and uncybernetic, especially folks lacking both computers and smartphones. “We know about the problems,” said Darrel Ng, senior advisor to the state’s COVID task force. “There will be more outreach. But we will need larger supplies of vaccine to make really big improvements.”

For now, this means poor planning has created discrimination by economic class, since the poor are far more likely than others to lack needed skills and equipment.