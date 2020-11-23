Thomas D. Elias: Summer blackouts looking more like utility blackmail

It was easy to suspect “blackout blackmail” last summer when rolling blackouts not linked to wildfires left about 3 million California homes without power for air conditioning or anything else for short stretches during a day of record and near-record heat across the state.

Now, with results recently in from an “investigation” ordered by Gov. Gavin Newsom, it’s even easier to believe there was a commercial motive behind those shutdowns. Not that the agencies which “investigated” themselves among others at the governor’s behest ever mentioned the concept of utility company blackmail. To see that, you had to read between the lines.

Suspicions first arose around the August outages because they featured several oddities, events not seen in California blackouts during this era of occasional random power failures, also a time of planned shutdowns and brownouts by electric companies aiming to avoid liability for starting wildfires.