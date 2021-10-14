Thomas D. Elias: Taxing the unvaxxed: it’s working

The department has not yet said what “or else” means; the implication is that firing is a strong possibility. Yes, there are other police agencies in San Diego County not yet being so tough, but there’s every reason to believe they will have to get that way if they expect to face and serve a cooperative citizenry.

Then there was the state’s Sept. 30 deadline for all health workers to be fully vaccinated or lose their jobs, unless they had a verifiable medical excuse.

This one seemed like a no-brainer since health workers from doctors and nurses to in-home providers like traveling physical therapists deal regularly with patients who already have weaknesses that the virus has no compunction about exploiting.

Since the deadline was announced, health care systems from Los Angeles to San Francisco and Sacramento now show employee vaccination rates well above the statewide percentages.

The Sacramento Bee reported the other day that the area’s three largest health care systems — Kaiser Permanente, UC Davis Health and Sutter Health — boasted employee vaccination rates of 97 percent, 100 percent and 91 percent respectively. Those numbers are far ahead of statewide vaccination figures and significantly higher than the health systems reported before deadlines were imposed and shots made easier to get.