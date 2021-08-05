Thomas D. Elias: The celebrity factor in recall elections

Ventresca, clearly, has no wide following. But Elder, a conservative Black man whose talk show has run for decades on Los Angeles radio station KABC-AM plainly does. When he was omitted from a column naming a few recall candidates last month, dozens of readers wrote to complain of “Elder abuse.”

Should Newsom get around to trying to make the recall seem a contest between him and a bunch of Donald Trump acolytes, it would be easy to include Elder. He has long used his talk show to promote extreme conservatives, some of whom went on to become key aides to the former president. Trump adviser Steven Miller, said to be the author of most Trump immigration policy, began appearing with Elder while still in high school.

But if celebrity is such a big advantage in politics, and especially recall elections, what about Caitlyn Jenner? The transgender reality show star and former Olympic decathlon champion pulled only about 3 percent support in the same polls that Elder led.