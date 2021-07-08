Thomas D. Elias: The credibility problems on both sides in recall

The group’s history suggests its real purpose – if it can actually turn out 30,000 poll watchers in September – will be to intimidate voters it thinks will go against the recall.

That’s a big credibility problem for recall organizers.

Then there are some of the positions taken by significant candidates to replace Newsom, all Republicans at this writing. Businessman John Cox, defeated by Newsom by a near-record margin in 2018, announced his plan for solving the homeless problem, one that would essentially force homeless individuals into counseling or therapy whether they like it or not. The trouble is, that tactic runs counter to both state law and a longstanding U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

How credible is a candidate who advocates an illegal practice to solve one of California’s big problems?

So there are no saints headed for this fall’s ballot as yet, and there is plenty to question about both the governor and his political enemies.

The usual outcome of elections that pit negatives against each other is that voters choose the devil they know over the one they don’t.