Thomas D. Elias: The last recall of its type?

Californians would be well advised to remember well this month’s recall election aimed at firing Gov. Gavin Newsom and replacing him with someone who drew far fewer votes than the no side did on the ballot’s other question.

That’s not because this was a particularly memorable campaign. It wasn’t, except for all the errors by target Newsom and the pack of replacement candidates hounding him. These range from a candidate abusing a bear in order to establish himself as “beastly” to the incumbent neglecting to name his political party on the ballot.

But this kind of special election will likely never be repeated on a large scale in the same format because more than 100 years after the Progressives of the early 20th Century devised it, legal scholars finally realized the current system is unfair and probably unconstitutional on its face.

Nevertheless, expect the several local recall efforts now underway to continue under the old rules.

Yes, the lone lawsuit filed this year trying to stop the recall on legal grounds went nowhere, largely because judges are generally loath to step into strictly political matters.