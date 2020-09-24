Thomas D. Elias: Thermometer speaks objectively: climate has changed

Newsom made his frustration obvious via several things he said in the days before meeting with Trump. “This is a climate damn emergency,” he exclaimed. “California is in fast forward. What we’re experiencing is coming to communities all across the country. Mother Nature is physics, biology and chemistry. She bats last and she bats 1,000. That’s the reality. The debate is over about climate change.”

He spoke these things at different times, but they’re stark truths, obvious to all who look, as Trump had the chance to do while flying past the Sierra National Forest’s Creek Fire en route to meet Newsom.

Those truths affect almost every person in California, not only people with burned or threatened homes. Smoke from the fires drifted as far as Europe, turning skies over San Francisco to strange tones of orange, making air there and in Southern California unsafe to breathe and requiring residents to stay indoors even more than they already were because of the coronavirus pandemic.

One thing is certain: There will be prices to pay for the federal refusal to accept reality, as Trump and others like the U.S. Senate’s chief climate change denier, Republican Sen. James Inhofe of Oklahoma, may learn. They can continue to deny climate change if they wish, but they can’t stop the thermometer.