Thomas D. Elias: University of California becoming more Californian

Up until this summer, it has been very sensible for the last decade to ask who the University of California really belongs to.

But as students returned to UC’s 10 campuses after the last year’s pandemic absences and remote classes, they and future applicants for slots at the system’s most desired locations could be assured that UC belongs more now to Californians than it has for quite a while.

This is one result of the surprising flood of money that arrived in state coffers as the coronavirus pandemic began to ease last spring.

The question of who UC really belonged to arose during the Great Recession that began about 13 years ago, as the university system started admitting more and more out-of-state and foreign students to help make up funding cuts inflicted by then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and state legislators of the time.