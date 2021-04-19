Thomas D. Elias: Vaccination passports will be a positive

Yes, there is at least one other potential problem with the notion of a vaccination passport. Almost everyone who has been jabbed at least once received a wallet-sized card designed by the federal Centers for Disease Control, with the date and type of vaccine administered spelled out. The card also has blanks for information on follow-up shots and future boosters, if they should materialize.

Forensic experts say it’s easy to forge copies of this and to write in fake information. One response to this problem would be digitally-stored information that could be carried on smartphones. But electronic confirmation of vaccinations has so far gone out routinely only to those who received shots at mass vaccination centers run by some counties. That leaves millions of the vaccinated out, meaning that the CDC cards right now are the best documentation available, even if those can be falsified.

And yet, the CDC has said frequently and authoritatively that the vaccinated can safely mingle together maskless. Its experts also say the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines assure those who get them that even if they are among the small minority who nevertheless contract COVID, they won’t get a serious case. Once vaccinated, that means, death is no longer a threat from this virus. So there is no need for any more fear among the vaccinated than the general population felt in pre-pandemic days.