Thomas D. Elias: When will city, county leaders become housing realists?

Around California, bureaucrats on a large scale have not yet begun to recognize that the solution to the state’s housing crisis has been at hand from the moment the coronavirus pandemic struck.

All it should take is for some of them to venture outside their ivory tower homes and offices to read the vacancy signs on countless office buildings where billions of square feet once occupied by cubicles and conference tables now sit derelict as many lessees reduce their rent payments while awaiting the end of their leases.

In San Francisco, one-fifth of all office space now is vacant. That number will climb as white-collar workers continue operating from homes enabled by computerized virtual “commutes.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26

The obvious use for the languishing square footage is housing. All it takes is knocking down some drywall, altering electricity and plumbing a bit and voila! California can have hundreds of thousands of new housing units in many sizes and price ranges without disrupting neighborhoods in ways that could prove ruinous to the investment of life savings by millions of homeowners now threatened by legislation that aims to end single family zoning.

This appears inevitable, even while a few companies like Facebook and Salesforce call on some of their work-at-home employees to spend a day or two weekly in an office.