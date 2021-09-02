Thomas D. Elias: Who will vote? Turnout (or mail-in) the key to Newsom survival

All it will take for Gavin Newsom to survive and serve the remaining year of his term as governor is for most people who have voted for him before either to go to California’s relatively few remaining polling places today (editors: if using this column before Sept. 14, say either “Tuesday” or “Sept. 14,” here as you deem appropriate) or mark their ballots and stick them in a mailbox.

That’s a simple formula, but it’s far from certain Democrat Newsom can pull it off.

Some reports on polling have stated that Newsom has lost significant ground among likely voters over the last several months. That’s not exactly what the polls themselves show. An often-cited Emerson College survey out in late July showed that among likely voters over the previous two months, support for the “no” side on the recall question went from 42-37 percent to 48-43 percent. That means previously undecided likely voters who made up their minds during those months broke about evenly between yes and no.

But among all registered voters – where Democrats have almost a 2-1 margin – the no side retained the same 16-point lead it held even before the recall was certified for a special election vote.