Thomas D. Elias: Will Feinstein add to the musical chairs?

There is, of course, her avid interest in California issues from desert preservation to creating national parks and monuments to making sure her state gets the funding it’s entitled to. While paired with Harris in recent years, Feinstein did much more for California, letting Harris seek spotlights. There was no contest in the accomplishment department.

So although Feinstein is 87 years old and would be 91 if she ran for reelection when her current term is up in 2024, it’s just possible the rumors of her resignation might not be fulfilled soon.

Working quietly for this state, Feinstein will not have to apologize to anyone for the friendships and relationships she’s developed with the Republican likes of Graham and Iowa’s Chuck Grassley.

When she got in trouble, it was for doing what most pundits say American needs more of: Being kind to people across the aisle.

Far left Democrats like Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon can’t stomach that. They would rather play smashmouth politics. De Leon, then a termed-out state senator, took that hardline approach when he challenged Feinstein in an all-Democrat runoff during the 2018 election.