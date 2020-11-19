Thomas D. Elias: Zooming in to stop terrorist propaganda in academe

Silicon Valley giants like Facebook, Twitter and Google get plenty of justified criticism for condoning posts that promote bigotry of many stripes, plus terrorism and racist violence. Not to mention their inconsistency about removing political advertisements purveying outright lies and their frequent regurgitating of obviously faked news in their many and varied feeds.

But there’s one Silicon Valley company that now stands out for refusing to passively accept this stuff. That’s the San Jose-based Zoom Video Communications, perhaps best known as the service without which millions of schoolchildren could have been almost completely cut off from education in this pandemic-infused year.

Yes, other video conferencing apps exist, like Google Meet and Cisco Webex. But Zoom has made itself synonymous with the genre, just as Xerox once was the only word anyone used when talking copiers.

For the most part, Zoom is as passive as its Internet cohorts, interfering with almost no meetings on its space, no matter what they touch on.

But when a well-known anti-Israel and anti-Semitic academic at San Francisco State University scheduled a Zoom event this fall featuring Leila Khaled, infamous as the world’s first female airplane hijacker and one who has gone unpunished for her misdeeds for 50 years, Zoom just said no.