What are the chances?

A few months back, we heard a story about a World War II veteran in Napa who happened to be turning 100.
His family wanted to throw him a big party, but of course, that was impossible in these coronavirus times. So family and friends organized a drive-by parade for his benefit.
What a great story, we thought, and we sent reporter Barry Eberling off to write an article.
Then a month or so later, a lady contacted me and said her grandpa, also a World War II veteran, was turning 100.
What a great story, we thought, and I interviewed the veteran myself and wrote a story.
I mean, how often do you get a World War II veteran turning 100 right here in little Napa, much less two in summer?nA lot more than we thought, as it turns out.
A few days after that second story ran, a lady contacted me to express disappointment that we hadn’t featured her father, who had turned 100 earlier in the summer. And yes, he was a World War II veteran.
She had tried to contact someone here at the Register, but the message never reached me or my editors somehow.
Still a great story, I thought, and so I interviewed him as well and turned around a story.
And just this week, a reader contacted me to ask if we were going to interview ALL the veterans turning 100 this year. Her grandfather is turning 100 in November.
Yet another great story, I thought, and I hope to interview the veteran soon. So that’s four centenarian veterans in a single year – at least that we know of so far.
Frankly, I think stories like this never get old.
Anyone who has reached 100 has seen amazing change, terrible events, great joys, sweeping history that few humans can rival. This current crop of 100-year-olds experienced World War II and watched the U.S. grow into the world’s first superpower. They have experienced the terror of the Cold War, the frustrating stalemate of Korea, the agony of Vietnam at home and abroad. They reached the moon and celebrated as the Berlin Wall fell.
They remember a day when radio was king, television was unknown, news played on short clips in the movie theater, and aircraft were still a novelty.
They have experienced what kids today are learning about today in school.
It is an honor to tell their stories.
So if you are turning 100, or have a relative who is, let us know. If they’re able and willing to tell their us stories, we’ll try very hard to find the staff to interview them and write an article. It doesn’t matter whether they’re a veteran or not – anyone who’s been around that long has some stories to tell that the rest of us need to know.
If for some reason, they’re not able to tell us their story directly, we still want to honor them. We have a form you can fill out to let us know about the special day. We will run an announcement in the Sunday paper as close as we can to the birthday.
You can find and submit this form here: napavalleyregister.com/forms/100birthday/f100th_birthday/.mOf you can just drop me a call or email to let me know what’s going on.
Happy 100th birthday, all of you.
Watch Now: California Proposition 15, split roll, explained in 1 minute
You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.
You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!