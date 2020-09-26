Who gets the privilege?

Poet Claudia Rankine is out with a new book of essays about race, framed around what she calls “uncomfortable conversations” with White people.
In the course of the press tour for “Just Us: An American Conversation,” she’s relating a story that struck me when I heard it. She recounts going to a play with a white friend. At a certain point, the cast invited White audience members to come on stage.
The playwright said “What if we could give the space to Black people, the space of the audience to Black people, for just a minute … we could make something happen here that doesn’t happen in the real world,” she told interviewer Audie Cornish on the National Public Radio show “It’s Been a Minute” on Sept. 8.
To her astonishment, her friend, who is White, sat still and did not join the others on the stage.
Shocked, Rankine said only to her friend “I didn’t know you were Black.”
Only much later was Rankine able to discuss the matter with her friend in more depth. No, her friend said, she didn’t think she was Black in that instant, but her feelings were “all over the place.”
“So sick of White people, so identified with those who feel watched, the Black people in the play, so in awe of the play, shaky,” her friend wrote in a response included in the book. “Claiming, owning Whiteness in that moment by getting up felt hard. I felt glued to my seat.”
Rankine expressed disappointment that her White friend, who she otherwise considered enlightened, was unwilling to respond to “such a small ask” when there is a much bigger ask – recognition of Black humanity and equality – on the table.
But listening to that story spoke differently to me, crystalizing something I have heard Black people talk about but never quite understood viscerally. This was a concrete example of “White privilege.”
The term “White privilege” gets tossed around a lot – and gets rejected by White people a lot too. After all, it’s not as if there is some club doling out favors to Whites. White people suffer pain, injustice economic dislocation and all the other difficulties of life.
It’s not like Eddie Murphy’s grimly hilarious 1984 Saturday Night Live skit where he goes undercover as a White person and discovers White people laughing, partying it up and getting free stuff handed to them whenever there are no Black people around.
Rather White people have the privilege of not being defined as White if they don’t feel like it.
In an online forum on race back in June, which I moderated and about which I wrote in my column, Black panelists told about the constant inconveniences and dangers, great and small, of being Black. Napa resident and former sports agent John Hamilton talked about how he doesn’t let his teenage son go certain places and be out at certain times when his White friends are going – and the parents of those White friends are astonished that he has any fears for his child.
The panelists made it clear that they were never not Black.
Claudia Rankine’s White friend, however, had the luxury in that moment to decide if she was White or not, or if it really mattered. And she decided to skip something that would be “hard.” That is a privilege the Black people in the audience were not afforded.
In the Vintners forum, wine industry executive Kelly Carter noted that “White privilege” isn’t about having your skin color make your life easier, but rather about not having skin color make your life harder.
Earlier this summer, I wrote several columns about whether to capitalize “White” as a racial descriptor since we are capitalizing “Black.” That practice, I thought (and a fair number of readers agreed) was uncomfortably close to validating the loathsome ideology of White supremacists and ethno-nationalists.
I leaned heavily against capitalizing White for that reason.
Historian Nell Irvin Painter, however, said White should be in upper case precisely because it is so discomfiting.
“No longer should white people be allowed the comfort of this racial invisibility; they should have to see themselves as raced,” she wrote in a July commentary for the Washington Post. “Being racialized makes white people squirm, so let’s racialize them with that capital W.”
The philosopher Kwame Anthony Appiah notes that race is a social construct, not a biological fact of nature. Capitalizing “Black” but not “white” suggests the first is a name but the second is a fact. That tends to exempt White people from being part of a racial group.
“It’s true that white people have the luxury of not thinking of themselves as white when they’re in all-white settings; the less that’s the norm, the less they can think of race as something that only other people have—the way talk of ‘ethnic’ food suggests that ethnicity is a property only ‘ethnics’ have,” he wrote in The Atlantic in June.
I think they clearly have a point. So going forward, we’ll capitalize “White” in most cases, at least on local content. It’s worth noting that the Associated Press and other wire services don’t adhere to this style consistently and we don’t have the resources locally to correct the style on wire content. I’ll also defer to the author’s preferred style in letters and commentaries on the Opinion page.
It seems to me that if we White people are to be part of the solution to the obvious racial inequalities in our society, we need to be reminded that, like it or not, we are part of a racial group too, and we live in a racialized society. And not all other racial groups have the luxury – the privilege – of turning off that fact when it is convenient.
