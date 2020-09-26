Who gets the privilege?

Rankine expressed disappointment that her White friend, who she otherwise considered enlightened, was unwilling to respond to “such a small ask” when there is a much bigger ask – recognition of Black humanity and equality – on the table.

But listening to that story spoke differently to me, crystalizing something I have heard Black people talk about but never quite understood viscerally. This was a concrete example of “White privilege.”

The term “White privilege” gets tossed around a lot – and gets rejected by White people a lot too. After all, it’s not as if there is some club doling out favors to Whites. White people suffer pain, injustice economic dislocation and all the other difficulties of life.

It’s not like Eddie Murphy’s grimly hilarious 1984 Saturday Night Live skit where he goes undercover as a White person and discovers White people laughing, partying it up and getting free stuff handed to them whenever there are no Black people around.

Rather White people have the privilege of not being defined as White if they don’t feel like it.