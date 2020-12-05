Will someone please explain?

One day in the early 2000s, my father pulled me aside and said, with great seriousness, “Son, I need to talk to you.”
Oh, God, I thought. Did something happen? Did I offend him? Is he ill? Are we going to have some dreadful End-of-Life talk?
We settled into chairs in his dining room and I braced for the worst.
“What,” he began in his solemn, sonorous voice, “is an iPod?”
I was so relieved and surprised that I had to suppress a giggle as I attempted to explain the concept of a portable digital music player to a man for whom anything beyond a 78 rpm record was a technological miracle.
Recently I was on the other end of such a conversation.
“Please explain TikTok,” I asked my 17-year-old son at dinner.
He was less astonished than I had been with my father, but he did explain the social media platform in admirable detail (no, he’s not a fan, for the record, but he does understand it).
I was motivated by a mind-bending article in the recent issue of The Atlantic looking at the explosive growth of TikTok and its culture. The story begins in a “content house” in Los Angeles, where a wealthy benefactor rents a mansion and invites a rotating cast of “content creators” — mostly in their late teens or early 20s — to live there and make short videos, together and individually, to run on TikTok.
Mass gatherings of TikTok stars (and TikTok wannabes) at such houses in Southern California have become such a nuisance during the pandemic that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti recently ordered the electricity cut off to one of the most notorious houses as an example to the others.
For those of you who, like me, are a little hazy on this TikTok thing, here’s a rough explanation: It is a platform that thrives on short videos. They can be of anything at all, but the most popular are dance or lip-syncing routines to popular songs.
Secondary favorites are prank videos and “memes,” where people perform scenes or stunts based on a popular theme, such as using wooden pieces from the game Jenga to build fantastic shapes, or translating “Baby Yoda,” a character in the Star Wars-based TV show “The Mandalorian,” into different languages and then dressing up Baby Yoda dolls in costumes appropriate to that nation.
The Atlantic article features the story of a 16-year-old from Connecticut whose dance moves proved so popular that she is now pushing 100 million followers. Her fame is so great that the entire family has moved to Los Angeles to create an entertainment brand and she and her older sister reportedly earned nearly $7 million last year in advertising and sponsorships.
After the article and my son’s patient explanation, I spent some time looking at TikTok videos and I must admit that, like my father confronting the latest Apple technology, I don’t get it.
The best I can come up with is that it is sort of like “Soul Train” but running 24 hours per day and featuring hundreds of millions of dancers across the planet instead of a few dozen groovy young people in a Los Angeles studio once a week. Or maybe it’s like a video yearbook simultaneously featuring every high school on earth.
I suspect most TikTok-ers have never heard of “Soul Train,” but I feel like they would get the concept immediately.
Every generation of youth, I guess, has its own secret language and mode of expressing it. My parents were just as baffled by MTV as I am by TikTok, and I am sure their parents had little love for rock & roll and Saturday cartoons on the television.
And every generation drifts slowly into cultural irrelevance, forced eventually to submit to the indignity of asking the younger generation to explain all this new-fangled technology and the mysterious ways of kids these days.
I wonder what mind-boggling mystery will prompt my own son, decades in the future, to pull aside his child and say “Son, I need to talk to you.”
