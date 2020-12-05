Will someone please explain?

After the article and my son’s patient explanation, I spent some time looking at TikTok videos and I must admit that, like my father confronting the latest Apple technology, I don’t get it.

The best I can come up with is that it is sort of like “Soul Train” but running 24 hours per day and featuring hundreds of millions of dancers across the planet instead of a few dozen groovy young people in a Los Angeles studio once a week. Or maybe it’s like a video yearbook simultaneously featuring every high school on earth.

I suspect most TikTok-ers have never heard of “Soul Train,” but I feel like they would get the concept immediately.

Every generation of youth, I guess, has its own secret language and mode of expressing it. My parents were just as baffled by MTV as I am by TikTok, and I am sure their parents had little love for rock & roll and Saturday cartoons on the television.

And every generation drifts slowly into cultural irrelevance, forced eventually to submit to the indignity of asking the younger generation to explain all this new-fangled technology and the mysterious ways of kids these days.

I wonder what mind-boggling mystery will prompt my own son, decades in the future, to pull aside his child and say “Son, I need to talk to you.”