In times of disaster, stories come flying at news organizations faster than we can possibly keep track of.

For the first few days or weeks, the stories almost write themselves as events develop, people are affected, and consequences become more clear.

The same thing has happened with the coronavirus pandemic. My reporters have been busy with almost nothing but coronavirus stories.

But this is a different kind of disaster than we have experienced before. It’s measured not in days or even weeks, but in months. Maybe more.

So we want your help in figuring out what kinds of stories to tell as this situation drags on.

If you have a question, or have seen something happening that made you wonder, let us know. If you’ve been following our coverage and think there is something we haven’t looked into, or if there is an older story you want us to revisit, let us know.

We have a small staff, so we can’t do all the stories you suggest. But your perspective and suggestions will help us shape the coverage we do.

Already, some of you have sent me clever suggestions after I put out a call to our member subscribers. Topics include precautions at the Veterans Home, how non-profits are surviving when volunteers need to stay at home, and what, if any, hazard pay or bonuses are front-line workers getting.

And we’re also looking for suggestions for an occasional series we’re calling ”Unsung Heroes.” Do you know someone who is doing something brave or kind or helpful? Do you know someone who is doing the kinds of jobs that keep food on the shelves, packages on the porch, or supplies in the right hands?

You can nominate such a hero at napavalleyregister.com. Or else drop me an email.

Again, there is no way we can do all of the stories you suggest, but we’ll do as many as we can. Your eyes and ears out in the community will help us find these people who deserve the attention and the thanks for all of us.

Credit for the Unsung Heroes series goes to the Napa Valley Vintners, who suggested it to us and who are also generously sponsoring the stories.

Anything else we’re missing? Is something going on that isn’t coronavirus-related but merits some attention?

As always, let us know.

You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

