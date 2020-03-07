Your support matters for local news outlets

We’ve had an interesting series of comments on our Facebook page lately.
They start out with something like “I can’t read the story, it says I have to subscribe.” Sometimes, it escalates to something like “News should be free.”
We’ve always had a certain number of comments like that, but their volume seems to be increasing lately. But even more interesting is that these comments tend to draw in other readers who are quick to defend the Register, saying that someone has to support the paper or it could go out of business.
I want to make clear that we’re nowhere even close to going out of business, but these defenders do have a point. If you don’t support your local newspaper, it could go away someday.
In just the last 15 years, at least 1,400 U.S. newspapers have closed or gutted themselves into irrelevance, according to a recent study by the University of North Carolina. In those communities, researchers have found, taxes tend to go up and voters tend to pick their candidates and issues in a more polarized environment.
George W. Bush used to tell an interesting story in his stump speeches as he was running for president in 2000.
In other words, losing a newspaper erodes the delicate fabric of a community and reduces the amount of information available to voters and taxpayers.
We here at the Register really do want you to subscribe. It’s not that we’re greedy – we just need your support to keep doing this business.
What’s going on here?
It all really comes down to advertising, but in a way you might not expect. The big box ads you see in our pages, known as display advertising, are actually doing pretty well – we still have a strong local audience, so lots of businesses want to buy space in our paper. And that’s still a big part of our revenue.
Rather the problem has come in the classified ad section.
In the old days, if you wanted to buy or sell a house, fill an open position or find a job, or learn about where the yard sales would be over the weekend, you had to come to us, your local newspaper. We had the biggest printing press, we had the distribution network, and the built-in audience to get your message out there.
TV and radio could compete for business advertising, but they never came up with a way to compete for those small, highly specific classified ads placed by readers and small businesses.
Newspapers were the only game in town and we made lots of money. So much money that we could pretty much give away the printed edition, charging a tiny fraction of what it actually cost to print and deliver the paper to your doorstep.
That trained you, our readers, to think that news was something that was free, or at least of very little monetary value.
That worked great. Until the internet happened.
Now if you want to buy or sell a car, find a job, look for used furniture, even buy a house, you can plug in a few search terms in a search engine and find whatever you want – and more.
We still have a classified ad section, and people still place those ads, but not in the huge numbers they used to.
As a result, newspaper revenue has plummeted over the last two decades, with predictable results. When you make less money, you can afford fewer staff members.
We here at the Register are in pretty good shape compared with a lot of other newspapers – we still have 16 people of various sorts on the news side, and we have a vibrant and sophisticated market that gives us a reasonably stable floor of display advertising.
But like every newspaper, we need your help, and when we put up that little notice on the website asking you to subscribe, that’s what we’re asking from you. We need you to step up and help us keep this vital source of news and information thriving.
We offer digital-only subscriptions for as little as $5 per month, and sometimes we even offer specials that brings the cost down even more for a short period. If you can afford it, we have more expensive packages that offer more features and benefits, including access to our popular e-edition, which looks like the printed paper.
Please consider supporting local journalism by becoming a member. Visit NapaValleyRegister/members/join.
The more readers who subscribe, the better we can make the Napa Valley Register. I am delighted to see that those Facebook commenters who have defended us online understand just how much is at stake.
You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.