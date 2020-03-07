Your support matters for local news outlets

That trained you, our readers, to think that news was something that was free, or at least of very little monetary value.

That worked great. Until the internet happened.

Now if you want to buy or sell a car, find a job, look for used furniture, even buy a house, you can plug in a few search terms in a search engine and find whatever you want – and more.

We still have a classified ad section, and people still place those ads, but not in the huge numbers they used to.

As a result, newspaper revenue has plummeted over the last two decades, with predictable results. When you make less money, you can afford fewer staff members.

We here at the Register are in pretty good shape compared with a lot of other newspapers – we still have 16 people of various sorts on the news side, and we have a vibrant and sophisticated market that gives us a reasonably stable floor of display advertising.

But like every newspaper, we need your help, and when we put up that little notice on the website asking you to subscribe, that’s what we’re asking from you. We need you to step up and help us keep this vital source of news and information thriving.