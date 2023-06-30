The Fourth of July is an incredibly festive time. Millions of American families come together to celebrate freedom and independence. Nationwide there are barbecues, festivals, fireworks, and the celebration of freedom.

July 4 is also America’s top beer-drinking holiday. An estimated $1 billion is spent on beer during the weekend. In addition, an estimated $450 million is spent on wine. Binge drinking is a common occurrence at July Fourth celebrations.

The mixture of the festivities, alcohol, and even drugs can be challenging for anyone sober or new to recovery. It can also increase the risk of things like drinking and driving. In 2015, Napa County had some of the highest DUI arrests in the state at 433, but this has steadily declined, reaching 165 in 2019.

Fortunately, there are practical ways to stay sober, avoid the pitfalls, and enjoy Independence Day to the fullest.

“It is often the binge drinking environments and the individual promoting heavy alcohol use that lead many sober people to relapse,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org.

Consider some of the following tips for maintaining sobriety this Fourth of July weekend:

Know and identify relapse triggers. This could be anything, but generally, it is environments, situations, or people. It’s good to know these because it makes it easier to manage or avoid them when needed. Also, have a healthy way to address any negative emotions or feelings that get stirred up because of these triggers.

Bring sober friends to July 4 celebrations. Many people choose sobriety, and it’s good to associate with other sober people, especially if you are new to sobriety. In addition, consider bringing non-alcoholic drinks or mocktails if you are comfortable with this. It can help you avoid those pesky relatives who insist you have a drink in your hand.

Practice saying no and be comfortable with turning down invitations. It’s OK to look out for your well-being. While July 4 is a fun holiday, it happens every year, and there will always be celebrations.

Finally, have an exit plan if things become too much to manage. Set yourself up so you can do so easily if you must leave.

Independence Day is about celebrating freedom. Countless people have given themselves freedom from the chains of addiction—this is something to cherish and not take for granted. Celebrate July 4, create new memories and traditions, and spend quality time with family and friends.