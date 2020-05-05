Commentary: Tenants are getting economic help. Landlords need help, too.

Will we be burdened with taking our tenants to court to recovering the money our government forced us to lend them? Who will pay the court costs and lawyer fees? Will banks be required to extend our loans to cover these large payments? In my case, that total could be as high as $15,000 for a six-month period. The cost could be even more if I have to go to court. If so, who will be burdened with the extra interest costs for an extended loan?

Because I’m retired, I cannot afford the $15,000 out of pocket, which means I could lose my rental unit and retirement income. How am I to make up this loss? I am not a bank, and my rental agreement says nothing about me lending my tenants money should they get in a financial pinch.

Can the government legally put people like me in this position? If the government wants to provide renters with rent protection, the government should assume the financial responsibility, not force it on me. After all, the government is more likely to be able to afford it and more likely to be able to recover the unpaid rent down the road.