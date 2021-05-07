2 elections may offer look at parties' strengths

Every four years, a sparse array of local and state contests in the aftermath of a presidential election provides a challenge for politicians and pundits seeking variations in the nation’s political trends.

Often, these races buoyed the party that just lost the White House, either in the inevitable special elections for congressional vacancies or in the two states — New Jersey and Virginia — that choose governors.

Because the 2021 special congressional contests are mainly in safe districts, these races are more likely to follow form than provide revelations. That was certainly true in the Democratic victory in the recent Louisiana race and the fact two Republicans made the runoff Saturday in a suburban Dallas district.

But two statewide contests on opposite sides of the country — one traditional, one not — may provide the best opportunities for testing if the Democrats are maintaining their recent strength or Republicans are beginning to mount a comeback.

One is the regularly scheduled gubernatorial election in Virginia, where Republicans hope to end the recent Democratic domination that has seen only one GOP governor elected in the last 20 years. The other is a recall election in California where Republicans hope to unseat a Democratic governor for the second time in this century.