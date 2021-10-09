4 steps to fix Facebook, courtesy of Frances Haugen

All the more devastating for Facebook was how the cool-headed testimony started to sound like an intervention. Facebook had been hiding its problems, Haugen said, “and like people often do when they can hide their problems, they get in over their heads.” Congress needed to step in and say, “We can figure out how to fix these things together.”

Previous Facebook scandals have pulled lawmakers in different directions — squabbling with Zuckerberg, for example, over who’s truly being censored — and ultimately resulted in inaction. But their united support and understanding now marks a turning point.

So, here are four things Congress could do based on Haugen’s guidance:

1. Order Facebook to stop, or drastically reduce, engagement-based ranking algorithms.