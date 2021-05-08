A bear walked into a news conference. That should not have happened

So, a Kodiak bear walked into a politician's campaign news conference in Sacramento on Tuesday, and I don't know whom to pity more — the bear or the politician. I'll go with the bear.

Tag, as the 9-year-old bear is called, had no choice but to be rented out for the kickoff of Republican John Cox's long-shot bid to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom should the recall campaign succeed. Cox, on the other hand, deliberately gave his bus tour the hokey handle "Meet the Beast," which is supposed to play off Cox's promise to be a tough beast of a governor. Like that's really the image a 65-year-old man wants to go for when he's running for office these days?

Animal welfare advocates were rightly appalled by the idea that anyone would force a bear to be a political prop. As Judie Mancuso, the founder of the political advocacy group Social Compassion in Legislation, wrote in a blast email, "The last thing we want to see is a 1,000 pound bear dragged around the state."

