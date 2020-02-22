Normally, the sleepiest part of our election ballot is the category of Superior Court judge.

There hasn’t been a contested race for Napa’s bench in nearly four decades.

Until now.

Judge Monique Langhorne is one of five judges up for election this year, since judges must stand for election every six years. She was appointed to the seat in late 2018 by Gov. Jerry Brown to fill out the term of retiring Judge Rodney Stone.

She is challenged by attorney Cliff Blackman, who practices in the Bay Area and owns property in St. Helena.

The choice couldn’t be more obvious. There is no question that Langhorne deserves your support.

Most importantly, she is remarkably qualified. She has served Napa County’s judicial system for more than two decades, starting even before she graduated from U.C. Berkeley. She started as an intern at the county’s Child Support Division and went on to be a deputy district attorney for six years.

In 2006, she was named a court commissioner. While not formally judges, commissioners act like judges in a variety of proceedings, including family law, traffic, drug court, and juvenile delinquency and dependency. The family and juvenile proceedings are some of the most difficult, emotional and complicated cases to go through the courts and Langhorne dealt with them with distinction for 12 years.

The choices for Napa County Treasurer-Tax Collector The editorial board analyzes the candidates to manage Napa County's money.

Since her appointment to a full judgeship, she has been hearing primarily civil cases, a posting she requested in order to round out her experience, which had previously been mostly criminal and family proceedings.

Langhorne enjoys a remarkable level of respect, even affection, in the Napa legal community. She has the unanimous support of every current judge and every living retired judge. She has the endorsement of the chiefs of the major law enforcement agencies – the Sheriff’s Office, and the police departments in Napa, St. Helena, and Calistoga, along with the District Attorney – and a lengthy list of local attorneys.

This level of support is notable since judges are in the uncomfortable position of picking winners and losers in legal proceedings and therefore are prone to have many critics.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Yet we have yet to hear a single member of the legal community say anything even remotely critical of Langhorne, even privately. By all accounts, she is fair, compassionate and thoughtful.

Why would anyone challenge such a judge? That is not entirely clear.

Blackman has offered only a general case for his candidacy. He says he wants to “offer voters a choice” and says that he has more than three decades of experience in civil litigation. He’s offered varying explanations for why he chose to challenge Langhorne particularly. He suggested to the Register editorial board recently that he selected her because she had the shortest tenure on the bench, which is true but ignores her 12 years previously as a commissioner.

Blackman has waged a most puzzling campaign. He has failed to show up at some events, including a meeting with the editorial board of the St. Helena Star and a forum by the Napa Valley Vintners. He said he missed the forum because he was ill with the flu and forgot about the board meeting because it was scheduled while he was sick.

He did not appear in person before the Register editorial board, but instead called in from his second home in Florida, saying he was there for medical tests. He likewise declined to appear in person for an interview with KVON host Barry Martin, who declined to put him on air via phone.

No time to waste on protecting our open space Protecting open space safeguards our environment, our scenery and our way of life, the Register Editorial Board says.

We also have yet to meet anyone in Napa’s legal community who knows Blackman, despite his claims to have pursued cases in Napa courts. The Star editorial board met recently with eight of the nine retired superior court judges and all of them said they did not recall having seen Blackman in court or ever even meeting him, despite the fact that Napa’s legal community is relatively small and interconnected.

Blackman’s residency is also a bit of a puzzle. He clearly owns a house in St. Helena, but between 2014 and 2018, he operated it as an illegal vacation rental. According to the city, he collected more than $171,000, at an average per-night rate of about $800. After the city caught up with him, he settled for $105,000 in back taxes, penalties and legal costs. Blackman dismisses this as “irrelevant” to his fitness as a judge and blames the entire thing on a property manager who looked after the house while he was back in Florida tending to his aging mother.

He said he was simply not paying attention to the situation while he dealt with his family issues. Moreover, he said, many people were doing it at the same time, so his case shouldn’t be remarkable.

The choices for Napa County supervisor The Napa Valley Register Editorial Board examines the supervisor races in Districts Four and Five.

The retired superior court judges, however, say that this kind of thing would likely disqualify Blackman for a judgeship if he were going through the appointment system to fill a vacancy. And the editorial board finds it astonishing that an accomplished and experienced attorney wouldn’t be aware that such a rental was not legal, even if he was distracted by family matters.

Moreover, when we interviewed him, Blackman was unable to name any civic involvement in Napa County, other than to say he is a member at the Meadowood resort and plays tennis there.

Even if Blackman’s qualifications were stronger, we would still say there is no reason whatsoever to unseat Judge Langhorne.

Given Blackman’s record in St. Helena, the questions about his local involvement, and his dismal performance as a candidate, however, we say that it is particularly urgent that every voter support judge Langhorne.

The Napa Valley Register Editorial Board consists of Publisher Davis Taylor, Editor Sean Scully, and public members Cindy Webber, Ed Shenk, Mary Jean Mclaughlin and Chris Hammaker.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0