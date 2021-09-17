After Newsom's recall triumph, Republicans need to do the math: Stop wasting time and money

"No serious Democrat would think about competing against him," says former Democratic consultant Bob Shrum, director of the Center for the Political Future at USC.

Garry South, chief strategist for former Democratic Gov. Gray Davis, who was recalled in 2003 when Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger was elected, agrees: "Any serious Democrat thinking about challenging Newsom in 2022 — that's off the table. There's no rationale for challenging him."

Another plus for Newsom is that all the Republican ammunition we know about that could be used against him already was fired during the recall campaign. And he survived. It will be old, spent stuff next year.

This includes attacks on him for his COVID-19 management — blank cartridges, as we learned Tuesday — an inexcusable multibillion-dollar scandal involving unemployment benefits, the hypocritical French Laundry dining fiasco and an off-putting personality. None of it was potent enough to seriously injure him.

Mindy Romero disagrees. She's a political scientist who heads the Center for Inclusive Democracy at USC.