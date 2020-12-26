Alex Padilla's Senate appointment marks a new chapter in California politics. It's about time

Like good friends do. Padilla’s dream was to be a U.S. senator.

So if Newsom had selected someone else to fill out the unexpired term of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, what kind of message would that have sent to other politicians the governor might ask for a favor in the future? The message would be: “You scratch my back — but go find someone else to scratch yours.”

Newsom’s not that kind of guy. And all politicians know that after Padilla’s selection.

Newsom immediately got heat from a coalition of Black women who had urged that the Senate seat be given to one of their community. Harris was the first Black senator from California.

“I am disappointed that the governor didn’t see value in the opportunity that was presented to him to guarantee fair representation for Black women in the U.S. Senate,” said LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, who once served in the Legislature with Padilla.

Padilla was a state senator for eight years — he authored the legislation outlawing single-use plastic bags at grocery stores — then was elected California secretary of state. Again, he was the first Latino to hold that office.