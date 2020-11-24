All is not lost, fellow Americans. Most of us can still discern facts from foolishness

Some believe it’s a waste of time to argue with Trump supporters. But I don’t think those of us who follow news that flows from mainstream media — those of us who count on core journalism for information about our world — should give up the fight.

And I say that because, on the fringes of Trump’s support, are Americans who know the jig is up.

They’ve seen in the pandemic what happens when the nation’s chief executive refuses to trust the experts and take charge of a crisis. And, though they might not be candid with pollsters, they know that accusations of fraud in the election have been invented.

I distinguish Trump’s base — people who seem immune to facts and logic — from those who voted for the guy because they always vote the party line or because they liked that Trump cut taxes and regulations.

Those people are capable of discerning fact from fiction. They do it in their lives every day. They respect doctors, scientists and, yes, even their lawyers.