* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

A customer-owned cooperative would encounter sharply lower capital costs than PG&E does today, because it would not need to pay dividends to shareholders, or federal taxes to Uncle Sam.

The Delta is dying because so much of the water is being exported to corporate agricultural interests in the southern San Joaquin Valley.

With all the discussions and proposals circulating, and more likely on the way, there must be a comprehensive approach—call it an action plan—that encompasses all the moving parts involved in preventing fires and providing reliable energy.

María P. Aranda is a member of the Governor’s Task Force on Alzheimer’s Prevention and Preparedness, an associate professor at the USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work, executive director of the USC Edward R. Roybal Institute on Aging and director of the Outreach, Recruitment and Engagement core of the USC Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center. She wrote this commentary for CalMatters, a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s Capitol works and why it matters.