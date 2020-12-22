America isn’t finished paying for Trump’s incompetence

Who might step in and settle these differences? The president. Is he doing that? No.

Trump, other than touting the availability of a vaccine, hasn’t used his bully pulpit to resolve distribution shortfalls. While it might seem odd that he isn’t trying harder to salvage part of his reputation by monitoring every facet of the vaccine rollout and fixing broken pieces, he’s being entirely consistent. Managing processes bores him, especially those that remind him of earlier failures. So he simply doesn’t do it.

Which brings us to our second example: The massive, global Russian cyberattack on government agencies and corporations that began last spring but was uncovered and made public only over the past several days. What have we heard from Trump?

Moments like this, when national security is at risk because the computer networks we all rely on to communicate, transact and function have been penetrated and plundered, are when presidents prove their mettle. Presidents also have much more latitude to act independently and quickly when national security is at stake. But Trump has been AWOL, refusing to say anything about the cyberattacks apart from a pair of Saturday tweets defending Russia, blaming China and minimizing the severity of the hack.