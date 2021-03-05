An admiral and a novelist want you to imagine a nuclear war with China

It’s not that military and think tank experts aren’t discussing potential military conflicts with China, but Americans haven’t thought through the consequences.

“One of the challenges of cyber is that we don’t see it,” Ackerman continued. “It is easy to fall into complacency because we predict the next war will be decided like the past. It is difficult to imagine a different framework.”

Case in point: the recent discovery of the massive SolarWinds hack, allegedly by Russia, that penetrated private U.S. companies, the Departments of Treasury and Commerce, probably parts of the Pentagon, and the Department of Homeland Security.

So Ackerman and Stavridis chose to write a character-driven novel that veers between the old American military ethos of the 20th century and the uncertainties of the present. The plot revolves around a female U.S. Navy commodore who miscalculates while conducting a freedom of navigation patrol in the South China Sea, and an American pilot who dreams of emulating the aces of World War II.

It also hones in on Chinese officials who underestimate the consequences of using powerful new cyberweapons to render U.S. ships and planes defenseless. Things escalate from there.