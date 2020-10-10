An outstanding way to serve the community

Being under threat of wildfire tears at a community like no other disaster. All the more so if most or all of that community is under evacuation orders.

The isolation of evacuation, the gnawing fear and uncertainty, the inability to see and touch your property and your town create a fertile field for misinformation, rumor, and panic.

We’ve seen this before, with the horrors of the 2017 firestorms, the 2019 Kincade fire, the LNU Lightning Complex and Glass fires of this year, and the many heavy smoke events that led many people to leave the area voluntarily.

The key to keeping a community together under such stress is communication.

In 2017, the county’s first experience with the modern scourge of megafires, the communication was spotty at best. All jurisdictions across the region were criticized for their failure to warn of the fires’ rapid spread. Some messages they sent out by Nixle were confusing, contradictory, and poorly worded. The communication efforts suffered from poor or non-existent messaging in Spanish.

Since then, all the jurisdictions have improved vastly, as has technology, such as Nixle’s Spanish translation service, which reportedly now works reasonably well.