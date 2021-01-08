An unfortunately appropriate coda to Trump's presidency

At last summer’s Republican National Convention, Republican leaders from President Donald Trump down warned the election of Democrat Joe Biden would cause chaos, anarchy and a breakdown of law and order.

What almost no one anticipated was that it would occur while Trump was still in the White House, and that the main cause would be the president’s pleas for protesters to pressure Congress to override the American voters’ decision to end his presidency.

The result Wednesday may have been the worst insurrection against the U.S. government since the Civil War and the most direct threat to the Capitol building since the British burned it during the War of 1812. It provided an unfortunately appropriate coda to Trump’s four years of disrespect for the country’s rule of law, democratic proprieties and the Constitution.

It came a day after the GOP lost its Senate majority in two hotly contested Georgia runoffs, defeats many Republicans blamed on Trump’s constant harping on unproven allegations that fraud cost him a second term.

But it failed to prevent Congress from affirming Biden’s victory, prompting Trump to acknowledge defeat for the first time and to pledge “there will be an orderly transition” 13 days hence.