Are conservatives actually OK with Trump taking over local law enforcement?

Once again, something President Donald Trump is doing makes me wonder if Republicans are still the party of federalism and small government, or if they just think the powers reserved to the states vary, depending on whether they vote red or blue.

Trump issued an executive order Wednesday thrusting federal agencies even more deeply into local public safety issues, on the grounds that elected officials there weren’t do enough to stop the sometimes violent and destructive protests against police brutality. He targeted four specific cities — Seattle, New York City and Washington, D.C., and Portland, Oregon — for the potential cutoff of federal funds on those grounds, writing, “My administration will not allow federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones.”

Please point out what part of the Constitution or federal law gives the president the power to direct the vast amount of dollars that flow to cities based on whether they’re managing their crime problems the way the president wants them to.