Biden needs to get real on Afghanistan exit to prevent Taliban takeover

And the president should have junked the fake peace deal with the Taliban inked by former President Donald Trump that gifted the Taliban but undercut the Afghan government.

Instead, Biden insists the 300,000 Afghan troops and air force we trained can keep the Talibs at bay.

Sorry, let’s get real. The lack of critical close U.S. air support — the Afghan air force is simply inadequate — now leaves Afghan cities vulnerable.

Moreover, the swift, total U.S. military withdrawal — and impact on air support — has clearly trashed Afghan military morale; soldiers are fleeing even in the north, once a bastion of anti-Taliban feeling. Yet Biden insisted Thursday that the Afghan army was fully capable of handling the fight.

Meantime, the Afghan government in Kabul seems paralyzed by fear. “There was a false sense of security given to Afghan officials by the U.S. military and U.S. officials,” says Roggio.

Bottom line: Afghanistan could implode from within, sooner rather than later. And the Biden team doesn’t seem prepared for what that would mean.

Let’s just look at the administration’s handling of the morally fraught issue of evacuating translators who helped the U.S. military.