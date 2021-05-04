Biden never declared war on meat, but Republicans didn't let truth ruin a good attack

By "future," he presumably meant the 2022 congressional elections 18 months from now, in which Republicans hope to regain a majority in both the Senate (currently divided 50-50) and the House (where Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Democrats have a fragile six-seat majority).

On paper, that shouldn't be too hard. The president's party has lost House seats in 17 of the 19 midterm elections since World War II.

Amid the tumult, McConnell and, less successfully, McCarthy have been trying to guide their party back to its traditional critique of Democratic presidents: warnings against big government and higher taxes.

"Behind President Biden's familiar face, it's like the most radical Washington Democrats have been handed the keys, and they're trying to speed as far left as they can possibly go before American voters ask for their car back," McConnell said last week.

For McConnell, Biden's ambitious spending plans have been something of a gift, because they gave his party a clearer target.

"Republicans got into this business because they worry about the size and scope of government, not because they worry about Dr. Seuss," Scott Jennings, a former McConnell aide, told me. "Biden has reminded us that we're the conservative party."