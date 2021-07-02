Bill Cosby might be home, but he isn’t home free

At the time, Castor said that unless Cosby confessed, he did not think he could prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, and he told Cosby he would not be prosecuted.

Castor’s decision not to proceed with a criminal case was calculated to give at least some measure of justice to Constand, because it removed Cosby’s ability to invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination and thus meant he had to answer questions under oath in her civil lawsuit against him.

Constand won $3.38 million, most of which, the Supreme Court noted, went to her attorneys.

Castor’s decision not to prosecute, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decided, amounted to a promise that Cosby’s testimony in his civil deposition would never be used against him in criminal court.

But the prosecutor who succeeded Castor did not see it that way and filed criminal charges against him in 2015, just days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.

As it happened, Cosby did incriminate himself during the course of four sworn depositions in Constand’s civil lawsuit.