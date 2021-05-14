Boosted by California's huge budget surplus, Newsom plays Santa Claus to California voters

On top of that, the state expects to receive $26 billion in stimulus largess from the federal government.

But who really knows? A year ago, the Newsom administration was projecting a $54-billion deficit because of the pandemic. Turns out, upper-middle-class and wealthy taxpayers had a good year and paid more taxes than state experts expected.

"Politicians love giving away money," says Republican consultant Rob Stutzman, who was Schwarzenegger's communications strategist in 2003. "This helps Newsom with the recall."

But there's one potential downside, Stutzman adds.

"When you're spending so much money, it highlights who's not being paid, and you can become vulnerable."

One example: The highest-income taxpayers who built most of the gargantuan surplus. They're not getting any of Newsom's so-called tax rebate and had every reason to expect that they would under the law.

This isn't an argument about the merits of what Newsom proposed — $600 "rebate" checks for people earning less than $75,000 annually — but a question concerning whether it fits within the letter of the law.