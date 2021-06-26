Bringing government meetings into the 21st century

When the pandemic struck, local government struggled to adjust.
A bedrock of our government system is that the public should have access to important meetings and have an opportunity to weigh in on matters of general interest. They need a chance to address their elected leaders in person to raise grievances, suggest policies, and make officials aware of problems and abuses.
But how is such access and input possible when large gatherings are limited or banned altogether?
The solution has been a ground-level effort by local boards, commissions, and councils to stream meetings live online and allow the public to comment in non-traditional ways, including video links and telephone lines piped over speakers in the meetings.
The results, to be sure, have been imperfect – the technology is spotty and unfamiliar, and the rules have been unclear and chaotic. It has been difficult at times to control unruly or malevolent viewers intent on disrupting the process.
But by and large, the experiment has been successful. It has broadened the base of people who are willing and able to participate in our local governing institutions. Spotty and uneven as the results have been, they point the way to a future where government is conducted in the full view of everyone, regardless of whether they are in the physical audience or in the comfort of their own homes.
We were pleased, therefore, to learn of Assembly Bill 339, passed recently by the state Assembly and headed now into the state Senate. It would codify the rules for remote access, requiring local government to broadcast meetings and provide video and audio methods for the public to comment remotely in real-time at meetings and public hearings.
There is no reason that this should not have been done years ago, and we’re glad the Legislature is close to recognizing it.
At the same time, the devil is always in the details.
This bill was severely amended as it made its way through the Assembly, stripping away most boards, commissions, and even the Legislature itself. As written now, it applies only to town and city councils and boards of supervisors. While these are the best known local government institutions, they are far from the only ones with the power to affect the lives and pocketbooks of ordinary residents in significant ways.
We see no reason why panels such as planning commissions, school boards, and special district boards should be excluded. We’re particularly dismayed that the Assembly saw fit to exclude itself from the requirements of the bills.
Worse, the bill as written today says that the requirements apply only to jurisdictions with 250,000 residents or more. That would exclude half of the state’s counties and all but a handful of cities. It would include no governing bodies in Napa County.
Backers of the narrower bill say that smaller communities have struggled to pay for the live streaming and audio connections. They say imposing the permanent rules on small governments, and extending them to more obscure boards, would be too much for communities already struggling to recover from the pandemic downturn.
While this is arguably true, we believe that all residents of California deserve equal protection and access to transparent government, regardless of where they happen to live. No other transparency law, including the Brown Act that governs the conduct of local government, and the public records laws, treat residents of large and small jurisdictions differently. All of those transparency laws impose a cost on local government, and we don’t believe that local officials should be allowed to hide behind the expense to limit transparency to the public.
Fortunately, these defects in the bill may be remedied sooner rather than later.
We spoke with Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, our local representative and chair of the Assembly’s powerful Local Government Committee. The troublesome limits on the bill were introduced in her committee.
Aguiar-Curry said she was disappointed with many of the changes, including stripping the Legislature out of the requirements, but she agreed that implementing a broader bill, targeted at smaller jurisdictions and less prominent boards and commissions, would be impractical at this moment.
Even if the bill passes the Senate in its more limited form, she said, the Legislature would likely come back in future years to expand it, as the rules are refined, local revenues improve, and broadband access expands across more rural areas, a limiting factor for some areas trying to conduct remote meetings.
She also pledged that the population threshold for remote meetings would not set a precedent in her committee for allowing smaller jurisdictions to seek exemptions from transparency laws based on the cost and difficulty of complying. Such a proposal, she told us, would never get by her.
So while we have some serious concerns about the bill in its current form, we are pleased that the Legislature has at least recognized that our public meeting rules should be brought into the 21st century. Whether the current bill passes or not, we encourage Aguiar-Curry and other legislators to ensure that all California residents have remote access to government meetings, up to and including those of the Legislature itself.
In the meantime, we urge our local governments to continue to offer remote access to their meetings to the maximum extent allowed by law. Napa County residents deserve as much access and transparency as possible, and the pandemic emergency has proved that it can work.
The Napa Valley Register Editorial Board consists of NVR President Davis Taylor, Editor Sean Scully, and public members Cindy Webber, Ed Shenk, Mary Jean Mclaughlin and Chris Hammaker.