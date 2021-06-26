Bringing government meetings into the 21st century

We were pleased, therefore, to learn of Assembly Bill 339, passed recently by the state Assembly and headed now into the state Senate. It would codify the rules for remote access, requiring local government to broadcast meetings and provide video and audio methods for the public to comment remotely in real-time at meetings and public hearings.

There is no reason that this should not have been done years ago, and we’re glad the Legislature is close to recognizing it.

At the same time, the devil is always in the details.

This bill was severely amended as it made its way through the Assembly, stripping away most boards, commissions, and even the Legislature itself. As written now, it applies only to town and city councils and boards of supervisors. While these are the best known local government institutions, they are far from the only ones with the power to affect the lives and pocketbooks of ordinary residents in significant ways.

We see no reason why panels such as planning commissions, school boards, and special district boards should be excluded. We’re particularly dismayed that the Assembly saw fit to exclude itself from the requirements of the bills.