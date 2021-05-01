Caitlyn Jenner wants to be California governor. But she’s no Ronald Reagan or Arnold Schwarzenegger

Still, the state’s image as the land of the airhead and home of the star-struck stubbornly persists — especially among East Coast sophisticates — which helps explain the inordinate attention paid to the gubernatorial candidacy of Olympic athlete-turned-tabloid-TV personality Caitlyn Jenner. (That along with the urge to monetize clicks and attract eyeballs.)

Two seriously credentialed Republicans are vying to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election: San Diego’s former Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Doug Ose, who served three terms in Congress representing the Sacramento area. You’re unlikely to find either of them on the E! network, however, or babbling an acceptance speech at one of Hollywood’s self-regarding award ceremonies, so it remains to be seen if they receive remotely as much media coverage as Jenner.

There are several reasons to question the viability of her candidacy. (Being transgender is not one of them, so save those outraged cards and letters for another time.)