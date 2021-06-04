California already has strong gun laws. But to save lives we have to use them

"I know we absolutely have stopped countless mass shootings by using this tool," Rosen says of the red flag law. "It has saved countless lives."

Lots of suicides have been prevented too, he says.

But that's only when the tool is used. And it isn't used everywhere. Santa Clara County uses it a lot. San Diego excels at it. Los Angeles, disappointing.

"Some law enforcement agencies are reluctant to take this on because it interferes with their philosophy. They think it's inappropriate to take a person's guns away," says Dr. Garen Wintemute, director of the UC Davis Violence Prevention Research Program. "This tends to be in rural counties.

"And someone has to go get the guns. It's not a one-person job. It takes five or six officers. You hand this guy an order and tell him, 'We're going to take your guns.'"

There's also the reluctance of citizens to stick their necks out. They probably haven't even heard about the law.

"I'd like to see a pretty massive public service campaign" to inform the public and persuade them to use the law, says state Sen. Dave Cortese (D-San Jose). "How do you get people to speak up? They don't want to betray privacies.