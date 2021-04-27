California GOP could gain from a Newsom recall election — win or lose — if they play their cards right

There's certainly a market for that pitch. A recent UCLA survey found that three-quarters of Los Angeles County parents with public school children believed their kids have been "substantially hurt" by stay-at-home Zoom classes.

"The challenge for Republicans is to come across as the party of governance and not insurrection," says Jack Pitney, a government professor at Claremont McKenna College.

Pitney is a former Republican National Committee official who reregistered as an independent the night Donald Trump was elected president in 2016.

"Voters are looking for competent governance," says GOP advisor Mike Madrid, who in recent years has been an outspoken critic of the California party and Trump. "They're not looking for gladiators in the social war."

The GOP should roll out positive high-road messages about how it would make life better for Californians. But that doesn't mean the candidates shouldn't take some low-road negative shots at Newsom. There's plenty for him to be held accountable for.

"They should tell voters directly what they would do differently," Pitney says. "Talk about costs and benefits of the governor's policies. How they can provide services at lower costs. How voters are paying too much money for too little.