California is losing a congressional seat. Which one it loses could help the GOP control the House

California will lose a congressional seat next year, probably one now held by a Los Angeles County Democrat. And that could help Republicans capture the House.

Republicans need a net gain of only five seats nationally to seize the House from Democrats.

Or it's conceivable the disappearing California seat could be one currently occupied by a Republican, thus helping Democrats retain House control. The reason that isn't likely, however, is because there aren't that many GOP House seats in California to lose.

Democrats outnumber Republicans 42 to 11 in the state's House delegation, even after the GOP won back four seats in 2020.

California will lose a House seat for the first time in its history because of sluggish population growth over the last decade. The decennial headcount by the U.S. Census Bureau showed that we grew below the national average — by 6.1%, compared with 7.4% nationwide.

We added 2 million people and are now home to 39.5 million.

Meanwhile, red-state Texas will gain two House seats. Florida and four other states will pick up one each.

But we'll still field by far the largest House delegation — 52 members to Texas' 38.