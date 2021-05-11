California is rolling in surplus cash. But legislators want to raise taxes anyway

Nevertheless, the foundation did Californians a service by laying out what could happen if tax-happy lawmakers were left to their own devices. Fortunately, there are pragmatic leaders, moderate Democrats and conservative Republicans to block the two-thirds majority votes mostly required.

And Newsom is leery of any major tax hike, especially when he's fighting off a recall attempt and is up for reelection next year.

"We're proposing no tax increases, we're balancing the budget," he asserted in January.

Newsom hasn't said much about it since, but senior advisor Dee Dee Myers, who heads the governor's Office of Business and Economic Development, recently tried to quash the notion.

"The governor's made clear he's not going to raise taxes," Myers told an economic summit sponsored by the Oakland Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

"There will be no increase in income tax, no California wealth tax, not interested in raising corporate taxes or capital gains taxes."

That sounds concrete. But David Kline, spokesman for the tax foundation, says his organization has learned to be skeptical.