California is spending billions on drought-related projects. And it’s not borrowing to do it

The money will be spent on a wide variety of worthy projects. They range from helping small, low-income San Joaquin Valley communities dig deeper wells where holes have dried up, to potentially assisting affluent La Cañada homeowners in Portantino’s district get off wasteful septic tanks.

Under Newsom’s declaration of a statewide drought emergency last week, separate disaster funds can be used to haul in drinking water for little towns with empty wells.

No specific projects have been identified in the water package. Local entities must apply to state government agencies for the money, and often put up dollars of their own.

The move from septic tanks to sewers — not just in La Cañada but throughout California — would be a water saver. That’s because sewer water can be recycled and used for landscaping, irrigating and golf courses. Septic waste seeps into the soil and contaminates groundwater with nitrates.

“It makes sense to capture the water instead of putting it into the ground where it’s not being used,” Portantino says. “And the water table is preserved.”