California recall system must be reformed. It's bad for taxpayers and, some say, democracy

Chemerinsky is certain of one flaw, however. He believes California's recall process violates the U.S. Constitution for another reason.

It's this:

Newsom could be recalled on the ballot's first question by a bare majority of votes. That means he could receive 49.9% of the vote and still be dumped. Then, on the ballot's second question, his successor could be elected among the large field by a small plurality of, say, only 25%.

So, Newsom could receive nearly twice as many votes as the winner does but still lose.

Of course, those are votes on two separate questions: Should Newsom be recalled? And if he is, who should replace him?

"But it's one ballot," Chemerinsky says. "They're the only two questions on the ballot. And they're related."

Doesn't the U.S. Constitution give states the right to elect officials any way they choose?

"States can choose how to select a governor so long as it's consistent with the U.S. Constitution," the professor answers. "Part of the constitutional requirement is that every person must have the same influence on the election."

He cites the U.S. Supreme Court's "one person, one vote" rulings of the early 1960s.