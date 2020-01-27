California's forgotten slave history

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Psychologically, the claim to victimhood can function as a veiled threat. It tricks the listener into entering a world where the speaker is the needy one, fragile, requiring the listener to constantly adjust his behavior to cater to the imperiled person.

As a rule, efforts to call a convention originate with the political right and they tend to focus on single issues. But others have argued for a constitutional convention open to all amendments -- in other words, a potential complete rewrite. What could go wrong?

Many of the 1.5 million folks who tuned in Oct. 20 to watch the premiere of HBO's transformational comic-book adaptation "Watchmen" clearly ha…

Blithe use of racially insensitive terminology -- and the ignorance it represents about our past and present -- isn't only a Trump problem. It is a widespread American problem.

Sarah Barringer Gordon is a professor of law and history at the University of Pennsylvania. Kevin Waite is an assistant professor of history at Durham University. They are co-directing a project on Biddy Mason and the African American origins of Los Angeles, with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities. They wrote this for The Los Angeles Times.