California's sluggish population growth has lost us a congressional seat. That should concern us

California has now joined the Rust Belt states in losing national political clout because of sluggish population growth.

Should we worry about that?

Darn right!

True, the lost clout is minuscule: one U.S. House seat and one electoral vote in presidential elections. We'll still have much more than any other state. The loss will barely be noticed — this time.

But is this a trend? The symptom of internal decay? Is the Golden State turning to rust?

No one really knows, but it should seriously concern us and be honestly confronted.

"Sitting back and doing nothing is not the solution, whether it's on housing or the economy or equity," Jeff Bellisario, executive director of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute, was quoted in the San Francisco Chronicle.

"It's a signal to policymakers that we're not headed in the right direction."

A little history: In the 1940s, New York — the Empire State — held 45 House seats, the largest bloc in the nation. After losing another seat with last year's decennial census, New York will be down to 26, a substantial weakening of political muscle over the decades.