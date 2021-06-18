Can Putin shift into legacy rethink?

Let’s start our instant analysis of this week’s Biden-Putin summit not with the big-news headline, but the bottom line:

The instant analysis of this Geneva summit is there can be no instant analysis. Not yet. But much to the surprise of a puzzled pundit corps, history may well conclude that, while President Joe Biden and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin produced no-big-deal breaking news headline, this summit may prove to be one of the 21st century’s pivotal events.

We may soon find out. As Biden told reporters and the world after the summit ended:

“What is going to happen next is we’re going to be able to look back … in three to six months, and say, ‘Did the things we agreed to sit down and try to work out, did it work? … Are we closer to major strategic stability?' …That’s going to be the test.”

It is going to be Putin’s test — a pass/fail test. And here’s how it happened: Biden and Putin created two joint working groups — one, to halt the menace of global cyberattacks that may be the nukes of the new age; the other to reduce the still-menacing risk posed by the old nuclear arsenals.